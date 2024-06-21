RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


OBC leader Ramesh Kuthe quits BJP
June 21, 2024  21:59
Former MLA Rameshkumar Kuthe on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

The OBC leader's exit could be a setback for the BJP in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district ahead of assembly elections. 

His associates and followers wanted him to leave the party, Kuthe wrote in his resignation letter addressed to state BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule. Kuthe had represented Gondia in Maharashtra assembly as a Shiv Sena legislator in 1995 and 1999. 

He was with the BJP since 2018, but the recent visit of state Congress chief Nana Patole to his residence had led to speculation about his future moves. -- PTI
