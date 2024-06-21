RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NTA cancels yet another entrance examination
June 21, 2024  22:06
Representational image
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday postponed the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024 which was scheduled to be held between June 25 and June 27. 

In a press release, the NTA said that the exam is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. 

The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website. 

NTA further said that for any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA help desk at 011- 40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at csimet@nta.ac.in. 

The education ministry had cancelled the UGC-NET held on June 18 "to ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity" of the examination process, a ministry release earlier said. 

As per the release by the education ministry, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) indicating that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised. 

Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for thorough investigation in the matter, it added. 

The exam was attended by 81 per cent of over 11.21 lakh registered candidates for the exam in 317 cities across the country, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said.
