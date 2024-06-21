RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
New Chinese ambassador meets Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja
June 21, 2024  23:11
CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury (right) and CPI's D Raja (second from right)/File image
CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury (right) and CPI's D Raja (second from right)/File image
New Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Friday met CPI-M and CPI leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, respectively. 

Xu Feihong, who took charge as China's envoy to India last month, shared photographs of his meetings with the two Left leaders on 'X'. 

In two identical posts, the ambassador said he was glad to meet the leaders and added that they exchanged views on China-India relations and international and regional issues of common interest. 

Sources from both CPI-M and CPI described the meeting as a courtesy call by the new ambassador. 

Xu Feihong was appointed by President Xi Jinping on May 7 after an unusual delay of 18 months. 

He arrived in New Delhi on May 10 to take charge of his office. 

The senior diplomat is the 17th Chinese ambassador to India. 

He succeeded veteran diplomat Sun Weidong who left India after completing his tenure in October 2022. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - England check South Africa after De Kock blazes
In Pictures - England check South Africa after De Kock blazes

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 8s Group 2 match between South Africa and England Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Friday.

Actress Pavithra was present at murder spot, beat victim with slippers: Police
Actress Pavithra was present at murder spot, beat victim with slippers: Police

The actress has been named as accused number one in the case, allegedly for being the instigator, while Darshan is accused number two, who allegedly executed the murder.

India's forex reserves drop $2.92 bn to $652.9 bn
India's forex reserves drop $2.92 bn to $652.9 bn

India's forex reserves dropped by $2.922 billion to $652.9 billion for the week ended June 14, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the kitty had jumped by $4.307 billion to $655.817 billion, a new all-time...

Ashwin endorses 'fighter' Gambhir for India coach
Ashwin endorses 'fighter' Gambhir for India coach

Ashwin on Friday hailed Gautam Gambhir, the frontrunner to succeed Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, as a "fighter" and motivator par excellence

Euro 24: Ukraine mount late comeback to beat Slovakia
Euro 24: Ukraine mount late comeback to beat Slovakia

Substitute Roman Yaremchuk kept Ukraine in Euro 2024 contention with a goal 10 minutes from time to beat a shell-shocked Slovakia 2-1 on Friday

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances