New Chinese ambassador meets Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja





Xu Feihong, who took charge as China's envoy to India last month, shared photographs of his meetings with the two Left leaders on 'X'.





In two identical posts, the ambassador said he was glad to meet the leaders and added that they exchanged views on China-India relations and international and regional issues of common interest.





Sources from both CPI-M and CPI described the meeting as a courtesy call by the new ambassador.





Xu Feihong was appointed by President Xi Jinping on May 7 after an unusual delay of 18 months.





He arrived in New Delhi on May 10 to take charge of his office.





The senior diplomat is the 17th Chinese ambassador to India.





He succeeded veteran diplomat Sun Weidong who left India after completing his tenure in October 2022. -- PTI

