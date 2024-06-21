RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi's 'hand holding' statement not true: Pawar
June 21, 2024  00:14
Nationalist Congress Party-SP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 statement that the former had held his hand in early days in politics was not true.

Pawar, a prominent opposition politician, criticised Modi, saying the policies being pursued by him are "flawed".

The Rajya Sabha MP thanked the voters of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for their overwhelming support to his daughter, Supriya Sule, who posted a comprehensive victory from the seat in Pune district in the just held elections.

Pawar pointed out that Sule's victory margin in Baramati was more than Modi's in Varanasi.

He was interacting with farmers and local residents at Loni Bhapkar village under Baramati taluka during his ongoing tour of the western Maharashtra district.

"You made Supriya victorious with a lead of 1.58 lakh votes, which is more than Modi's victory margin in Varanasi. He (PM) often speaks of 'Modi's guarantee', but that guarantee did not work here because he doesn't understand what Baramati's guarantee means," said the former Union minister.

"I do not have any personal quarrel with PM Modi, but his policies are flawed. He once visited Baramati and, during an event, claimed he had come into politics by holding my finger, which was not a true statement, yet he said it. His policies do not serve people's interests," Pawar emphasised.

Criticizing Modi for his government's decision to ban sugar exports, the former Union agriculture minister explained the decision had harmed farmers by depriving them of an opportunity to earn extra income by selling surplus stock in overseas markets after meeting domestic demand.

"When farmers began to earn from sugar mills producing ethanol, Modi imposed a ban on it. These policies are detrimental and not in the interest of farmers. They (Centre) focus on keeping consumer prices low, but if farmers don't produce, what will consumers eat?" he questioned. -- PTI 
