Kejriwal bail: Yet to go through documents, says ED





The ED prayed before the Delhi High Court to set-aside the order dated 20.06.2024 passed by Special Judge (Vacation Judge), Rouse Avenue District Courts granting bail to Kejriwal.





Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for Enforcement Directorate calls the trial court order perverse and says proper opportunity has not been given to probe agency for argument before the trial court.





ASG informs Delhi HC that the trial court says records are voluminous and passes the order. He further says that without going through documents filed by both sides and without giving the probe agency an opportunity, the matter is decided. "Without going to documents how can you say it's relevant or not relevant," ASG Raju points out.





Delhi High Court begins hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the trial court order granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.