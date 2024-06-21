RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal bail: Yet to go through documents, says ED
June 21, 2024  13:27
image
Delhi High Court begins hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the trial court order granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.

The ED prayed before the Delhi High Court to set-aside the order dated 20.06.2024 passed by Special Judge (Vacation Judge), Rouse Avenue District Courts granting bail to Kejriwal.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for Enforcement Directorate calls the trial court order perverse and says proper opportunity has not been given to probe agency for argument before the trial court.

ASG informs Delhi HC that the trial court says records are voluminous and passes the order. He further says that without going through documents filed by both sides and without giving the probe agency an opportunity, the matter is decided. "Without going to documents how can you say it's relevant or not relevant," ASG Raju points out.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup: India aim to continue winning run vs Bangladesh
T20 World Cup: India aim to continue winning run vs Bangladesh

India will be aiming for another comprehensive performance against Bangladesh before the all-important game against Australia on June 24.

Get Ready To Get Spooked On OTT
Get Ready To Get Spooked On OTT

Spooky spirits, identical twins, camping beagles, Game of Thrones spin-offs and the mad, MAD world of Bollywood, Sukanya Verma lists everything you can catch on OTT this week.

Want Lips Like Katrina Kaif?
Want Lips Like Katrina Kaif?

Sara shows off her shades... Regina's new adventure...Vidyut goes to Florence...

It's Cocktails Time, Folks!
It's Cocktails Time, Folks!

Time to get the party started...

Indian worker with severed arm left to die in Italy
Indian worker with severed arm left to die in Italy

Medical help did not reach Singh until an hour and a half later. He was airlifted to a hospital in Rome but died on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances