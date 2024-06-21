RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Indians who died on Haj had illnesses: MEA
June 21, 2024  16:44
File pic
The External Affairs Ministry on Friday informed that 98 Indians died in Mecca this year during Hajj pilgrimage.

On the death of Haj pilgrims from India, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "This year we have 175,000 Indians who have already visited Hajj. So far we have lost 98 of our citizens. These deaths have happened on account of natural illness, natural causes, chronic illness, and also old age. On the day of Arafat, six Indians died and four Indians died on account of accidents. Last year the figure of Indians who died in Hajj was 187."
