India criticises Canadian parliament observing 'one minute silence' in memory of Nijjar

India criticises Canadian parliament observing 'one minute silence' in memory of NijjarJune 21, 2024 20:07
Hardeep Singh Nijjar/Courtesy Twitter
India on Friday was critical of the Canadian parliament observing "one minute silence" in the memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.
"We naturally oppose any moves giving political space to extremism and advocacy of violence," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed "one minute silence" two days ago in memory of Nijjar.
The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing. -- PTI
