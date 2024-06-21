Independent candidate moves HC against Sena candidate Waikar's LS win

Independent candidate moves HC against Sena candidate Waikar's LS winJune 21, 2024 23:51
Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar/Courtesy Ravindra Waikar/Facebook
An independent candidate from Mumbai North West constituency on Friday moved Bombay high court challenging the win of Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar in the Lok Sabha elections, results of which were announced on June 4.
Alleging malpractices and illegalities in the counting, defeated candidate Bharat Shah, in his plea, sought HC to declare the results of the Mumbai North West constituency as null and void.
Waikar won the poll from the constituency by just 48 votes against his nearest Shiv Sena-UBT rival Amol Kirtikar. Shah, from the Hindu Samaj Party, contested as an independent candidate and received 937 out of the 9,54,939 votes polled in the constituency.
Shah, in his plea also. sought direction to the Election Commission of India to probe the alleged fraud.
Shah claimed initially Kirtikar was in the lead but Waikar later emerged victorious by just 48 votes.
He alleged EVMs in the constituency were utilized for "unfair practices and selective misuse".
"Due to this incident, some serious concerns have been further raised about the transparency in the electoral process," Shah's plea said.
It alleged certain close associates of Waikar, including his daughter, were present in the control room of the polling centre and were using their mobile phones, which is not permitted. -- PTI
