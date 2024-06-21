HC order on ED plea against Kejri bail next week





In effect, the high court stays the trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal till it pronounces order on the ED plea. The Delhi High Court reserves order on the ED plea seeking stay on trial court order. Delhi HC says that it will pass the order on the ED plea in two to three days.

Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing: The Delhi High Court has stayed the order of bail till the order on the ED plea is pronounced. The order will be out by Monday or Tuesday. The High Court has asked the counsel to file the written submissions by Monday.