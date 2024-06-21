RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC lifts stay on release of Aamir Khan's son's debut film
June 21, 2024  17:52
image
The Gujarat high court on Friday lifted the interim stay to the release of Maharaj, debut film of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son Junaid, observing that there is nothing derogatory in the movie and it does not target the Pushtimarg sect as alleged. 

The film is based on an 1862 libel case involving a Vaishnavite religious leader and social reformer Karsandas Mulji. 

Some members of the Pushtimarg sect had filed a petition against its release on Netflix, claiming that it hurts religious sentiments. 

Justice Sangeeta Vishen had on June 13 given an interim stay to the release of the movie on the OTT platform. 

In her order on Friday, the judge noted that the movie has been certified by CBFC and it does not target the sect.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

HC stays Kejriwal's bail till it hears ED's challenge
HC stays Kejriwal's bail till it hears ED's challenge

The Delhi high court on Friday said the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shall not be given effect to till it hears the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s plea challenging the relief granted in the money...

Mirabai Chanu's secret weapon for Paris 2024
Mirabai Chanu's secret weapon for Paris 2024

Chanu, who has a personal best of 88kg in snatch and 119kg in clean and jerk, is no stranger to injuries and has struggled with a persistent back problem.

'Fed up with lies': Ousted coach Stimac slams AIFF
'Fed up with lies': Ousted coach Stimac slams AIFF

'The sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves, the better it is for Indian football'

Yoga, The Modi Way
Yoga, The Modi Way

Umar Ganie captures glimpses of Prime Minister Narendra D Modi doing yoga on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar to mark the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Why a translation sparked a Nehru-Harivansh Rai Bachchan verbal spat
Why a translation sparked a Nehru-Harivansh Rai Bachchan verbal spat

The argument with Nehru happened when Bachchan translated the president's speech in English into Hindi, which in accordance with regular practice was to be delivered by the vice president.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances