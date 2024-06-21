Finally! Rim jhim gire saawan in Delhi





The India Meteorological Department has predicted some relief from the searing heatwave in Delhi over the weekend as the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday.





The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by light rain on Friday in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius. Delhi has been reeling under a intense heatwave and a severe water crisis.





According to a senior police official, bodies of more than 50 people were recovered from in and around Delhi in the last five days. Police, however, have not confirmed if they died of heat-related causes.

Parts of the national capital witnessed drizzling, which brought relief from the intense heatwave in the city as the minimum temperature on Friday settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said.