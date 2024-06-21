RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Finally! Rim jhim gire saawan in Delhi
June 21, 2024  14:49
Parts of the national capital witnessed drizzling, which brought relief from the intense heatwave in the city as the minimum temperature on Friday settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said. 

 The India Meteorological Department has predicted some relief from the searing heatwave in Delhi over the weekend as the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday. 

 The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by light rain on Friday in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius. Delhi has been reeling under a intense heatwave and a severe water crisis. 

 According to a senior police official, bodies of more than 50 people were recovered from in and around Delhi in the last five days. Police, however, have not confirmed if they died of heat-related causes.
Delhi water crisis: Atishi begins indefinite fast

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday began her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi's Bhogal to press on her demand for more water from Haryana.

Paris Olympics: Chirag-Satwik unfazed by pressure!

A medal prospect at the upcoming Paris Olympics, the men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty say they are well equipped to handle the pressure of expectations.

YSRC leader changes name after failing to defeat Pawan Kalyan

Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leader Mudragada Padmanabham has officially changed his name to 'Padmanabha Reddy', fulfilling his pledge made during the election campaign, after he failed to ensure the defeat of Janasena...

Review: Kota Factory 3 Gets Darker

The new season takes the students out of their preoccupation with studies to other problems -- jealousy of another's easy success, a blip in a romance, financial crunch, meltdowns, discovers Deepa Gahlot.

10th International Yoga Day celebrated worldwide

Thousands of yoga enthusiasts from across the world rolled out their yoga mats as they joined day-long sessions of the ancient Indian practice to commemorate the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday.

