RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ex-BJP leader Eknath Khadse meets Amit Shah
June 21, 2024  20:25
Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse
Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse
Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Eknath Khadse on Friday met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi. 

He was accompanied by newly appointed Union minister and his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse. 

The veteran leader from Maharashtra who is currently with the NCP-SP led by Sharad Pawar said that it was a courtesy call. 

"Raksha Khadse has been made Union minister of state for sports. So we went to thank Amit Shah for it," he said, adding that politics was not discussed in the five-minute meeting. 

Raksha, a BJP leader, won from the Raver Lok Sabha seat for the third time in the recently held elections. Asked about his re-entry into the BJP which is awaited for the last few months, Eknath Khadse said," Let's wait." 

He was associated with the BJP for more than four decades before joining the Nationalist Congress Party in 2020 and becoming a member of the state legislative council. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Euro 24: Can E. Coli bacteria predict match results?
Euro 24: Can E. Coli bacteria predict match results?

When the Oracle at Delphi famously told Croesus, King of Lydia, that if he waged war on the Persians he would destroy a great kingdom, he was delighted.

Guj HC lifts stay on release of Aamir Khan's son's debut film 'Maharaj'
Guj HC lifts stay on release of Aamir Khan's son's debut film 'Maharaj'

The film has nothing objectionable or derogatory, the court said after watching it, and allowed its release on streaming platform Netflix.

Euro 24: Ukraine mount late comeback to beat Slovakia
Euro 24: Ukraine mount late comeback to beat Slovakia

Substitute Roman Yaremchuk kept Ukraine in Euro 2024 contention with a goal 10 minutes from time to beat a shell-shocked Slovakia 2-1 on Friday

Those who didn't vote for us...: Andaman BJP MP threatens people during speech
Those who didn't vote for us...: Andaman BJP MP threatens people during speech

Ray, however, claimed on Friday that his remarks were "misinterpreted".

Fans find ways to enjoy Euros on the cheap!
Fans find ways to enjoy Euros on the cheap!

Cost-conscious fans for whom budgets are tight but Euro 2024 is unmissable are parking for free in German forests, lugging crates of supermarket beer to drink outside the fan zones

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances