Elgar Parishad case: SC grants interim bail to activist Mahesh Raut
June 21, 2024  18:33
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail for two weeks to activist Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, for attending the rituals following the death of his grandmother. 

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and S V N Bhatti directed that the interim bail will commence from June 26 and Raut shall surrender without fail on July 10. 

The bench passed the order on his application seeking interim bail to attend the rituals which are likely to be held on June 29-30 and July 5-6. 

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the period of incarceration already undergone by the respondent and also the nature of request made for the purpose, we are inclined to grant two weeks interim bail to the applicant (Raut) which may commence from June 26, 2024 and end on July 10, 2024," the bench said. 

It said the terms and conditions of the release shall be determined by the special court and the National Investigation Agency would be at liberty to request the trial court to impose such stringent conditions as may be necessary. 

"The applicant, on being released on June 26, shall surrender without fail on July 10, 2024, that is, on completion of two weeks," it said. 

The top court had in September last year extended the stay granted by the Bombay high court on the implementation of its verdict granting bail to Raut. -- PTI
