RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED moves HC challenging bail to Kejriwal
June 21, 2024  11:03
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam. 

 The matter is likely to be mentioned in the high court shortly for an urgent hearing. The ED has challenged a trial court's Thursday order by which the AAP supremo was granted bail. The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Twelve Final Days Review: The Federer Tribute
Twelve Final Days Review: The Federer Tribute

Given that Twelve Final Days doesn't really delve into the genesis of Roger Federer, the ups and downs of his career, the assumption is that it is meant for people who are already familiar with his work, observes Deepti Patwardhan.

Bad Cop Review: Dj Vu
Bad Cop Review: Dj Vu

Bad Cop is not unwatchable. For older viewers, there may even be some comfort in the familiar, notes Deepa Gahlot.

'How Can I Not Be Present To Bless Her?'
'How Can I Not Be Present To Bless Her?'

'Usski khushi meri khushi.'

HC stays Kejriwal's bail till it hears ED's challenge
HC stays Kejriwal's bail till it hears ED's challenge

The Delhi high court on Friday said the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shall not be given effect to till it hears the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s plea challenging the relief granted in the money...

In Pictures - Argentina down Canada in Copa America opener
In Pictures - Argentina down Canada in Copa America opener

Defending Copa America champions Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances