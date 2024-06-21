ED moves HC challenging bail to Kejriwal





The matter is likely to be mentioned in the high court shortly for an urgent hearing. The ED has challenged a trial court's Thursday order by which the AAP supremo was granted bail. The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him. PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.