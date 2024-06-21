RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED behaving as if Kejriwal's a terrorist: Wife
June 21, 2024  15:35
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal lashed out at the ED for challenging her husband's bail order in the high court, accusing it of behaving as if the AAP national convener was the "most wanted terrorist in India". 

 Speaking in south Delhi's Bhogal where Delhi Water Minister Atishi began an indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for getting more water from Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal said dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits.

 "It was only yesterday your chief minister got bail. In the morning, the order was supposed to be uploaded. This happened as if Kejriwal is the most wanted terrorist in India," Sunita Kejriwal said. 

 "Dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits. The ED does not want to give anyone liberty and has gone to the high court against the chief minister demanding a stay (on his bail). The (court's) decision is yet to come. We hope the high court will deliver justice," she added. 

 The Delhi High Court on Friday put on hold the trial court order granting bail to the chief minister till it hears the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the relief granted to him in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. 

 The Enforcement Directorate mentioned its plea challenging the trial court's order before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja. PTI
