Cracks on approach road, not on Atal Setu: MMRDA





MMRDA stated that the cracks are not due to structural defects in the project and do not pose any threat to the structure of the bridge.





MMRDA also labelled the news as 'rumours' and urged the citizens not to believe them.





According to MMRDA, these minor cracks were already noticed at three places on Ramp No. 5, from Ulwe towards Mumbai, on Thursday during an inspection by the Operation and Maintenance Team of the Project and require immediate repair.





Strabag, the contractor of Package 4 of the Atal Setu project, has started the repair work in the said area and the work will be completed within 24 hours without any disruption to the traffic on the bridge.





The official statement reads, "It has been noticed that there is no crack in the main part of Atal Setu Bridge but rumours are being spread in various media about it. Please don't believe the rumours. Minor cracks have been found on the approach road connecting Atal Setu. The said footpath is not a part of the main bridge but is a service road connecting the bridge. It is also very important to note that the cracks are not due to structural defects in the project and do not pose any threat to the structure of the bridge." -- ANI

