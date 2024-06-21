Can't rule out merger of Left parties in future: CPI-ML-Liberation





He also said in the days to come, as the climate crisis becomes a major political issue, the Left will be in focus again.





In an interview with PTI Editors at the agency's headquarters, the CPI-ML leader said differences remain amid different Left parties, but added that India needs a strong Left formation.





Asked about the possibility of a merger of the Left parties, Bhattacharya said, "I will not rule it out, but I don't really see any immediate possibility." "There was one communist party in India till 1964. It has been in history that there have been differences and the differences led to the formation of different parties," he said.





"So maybe in future, yes, because India does need a strong left formation... There are political and ideological differences. There may not be very major differences, but till the differences are sorted out, it is difficult to expect complete unification," he said.





The Communist Party of India, which was founded on December 26, 1925, was split in 1964 and the Communist Party of India-Marxist was formed.





Discussions around reunification of the parties have resurfaced from time to time.





However, no agreement has been reached.





The CPI-ML meanwhile originated from the Naxalbari movement of 1964 and was founded in 1969.





The CPI-ML-Liberation was formed after a split in the party in 1974.





Bhattacharya said differences remain among the Left parties in terms of policies as well as articulation. -- PTI

