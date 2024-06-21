RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Atishi visits Rajghat ahead of hunger strike
June 21, 2024  12:48
Atishi with AAP leaders and Arvind Kejriwal's wife today
Delhi Water Minister Atishi reached Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, ahead of her indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for getting 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana. 

 She was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, and AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh. Earlier, in a post on X, the minister said she would begin her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi's Bhogal as despite all efforts, the Haryana government was not releasing the full share of Delhi's water. 

 "I will start 'Pani Satyagraha' from today... I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 o'clock until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana," she said on X earlier in the day," she said.

 The minister has claimed that Haryana for the last two weeks was releasing 100 million gallons per day less water to Delhi against its share of 613 MGD, as a result, 28 lakh people in Delhi were affected. Delhi is facing an unprecedented heatwave as a result the water demand has increased. PTI
