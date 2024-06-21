80% of water in India's reservoirs over





The Central Water Commission (CWC) has released the live storage status of 150 key reservoirs across India in its latest bulletin.





These reservoirs, crucial for hydroelectric projects and water supply, have a combined live storage capacity of 178.784 billion cubic meters (BCM), which is approximately 69.35 per cent of the total live storage capacity created in the country.





As of Thursday, the live storage available in these reservoirs is 37.662 BCM, which is 21 per cent of their total capacity. Overall, the live storage available across the 150 reservoirs stands at 54.310 BCM against the estimated total capacity of 257.812 BCM.





This marks a significant decrease from the same period last year, when the live storage was 46.883 BCM. The current storage is also lower than the 10-year average (normal) storage of 41.446 BCM.





Thus, the present storage is 80 per cent of last year's levels and 91 per cent of the normal storage for this period. For the past two weeks, the reservoirs were at 22 per cent while it was 23 per cent the week before that. Swathes of northern and eastern India remained in the grip of a punishingly long heat wave, causing water stress in parts of the country including in the national capital. In terms of reservoir capacity, the southern region continues to be most hit. -- PTI

