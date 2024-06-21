RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 held for providing shelter to terrorists in J-K's Doda
June 21, 2024  22:56
File image/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
File image/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
Three people have been arrested for allegedly providing shelter and food to terrorists involved in the attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district last week, senior superintendent of police Javid Iqbal said. 

The terrorists had attacked a joint checkpost of the army and police at Chattergalla and Kota Top areas of the district on June 11 and 12, injuring six army personnel and two policemen. 

The police have arrested "terror associates" Sadar Wani, Mubashir and Sajjad, all residents of Draman village in Tanta Panchayat of the Gandoh Sub Division, the Doda SSP said. 

They provided food and logistics to Pakistani terrorists in exchange for money, Iqbal said. 

He said two terrorist groups are responsible for the Chattergalla and Kota Top attacks. -- PTI
