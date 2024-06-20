RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will there be 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'?: Aaditya Thackeray
June 20, 2024  22:59
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday took a jibe at the Union government over the cancellation of the UGC-NET, asking whether a session of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held with the students who will have to take the test again. 
  
Amid a raging row over NEET exam for medical colleges, the Union Education Ministry on Wednesday ordered cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the exam's integrity might have been compromised, and handed over the matter to the CBI for investigation.

In a post on X, Thackeray said the step taken by the Centre to save its own skin will hurt some nine lakh students whose efforts and money went  to waste and who will have to appear for the exam again. 

"What can be a bigger irony when those conducting `Pariksha Pe Chacha' could not conduct examinations without making a mess," Thackeray said.

The Centre should stop playing with the country's future, he said, adding, "Can Pariksha Pe Charcha be held with the youth whose exams have been cancelled?"

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the stress associated with examinations. Organised by the Ministry of Education, it has been engaging students, parents and teachers for the past six years. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Check out Euro 2024 schedule
Check out Euro 2024 schedule

The European Championship 2024 begins on June 15. Find everything to know about Euro Cup 2024 here

Favourites held! England stunned by Denmark
Favourites held! England stunned by Denmark

England held by Denmark after Hjulmand stunner

T20 WC PIX: Dominant India crush Afghanistan
T20 WC PIX: Dominant India crush Afghanistan

IMAGES from the Group 1 Super 8 match, played between India and Afghanistan, in Barbados, on Thursday.

Patna HC strikes down Bihar's quota hike to 65%
Patna HC strikes down Bihar's quota hike to 65%

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the order on a bunch of petitions which had opposed the legislations brought by the Nitish Kumar government in November 2023.

Broken nose no barrier: Mbappe cleared to play
Broken nose no barrier: Mbappe cleared to play

Masked Kylian Mbappe fit to face Netherlands

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances