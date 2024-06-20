UGC-NET was compromised; fresh exams soon: Govt





Education Ministry cancelled the UGC-NET held on June 18 "to ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity" of the examination process, a ministry release said on Wednesday.





As per the release, on June 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. These inputs prima facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised.

Education ministry officials say no complaints were received about UGC-NET, it was cancelled taking suo motu cognisance of available inputs. Inputs prima facie indicated UGC-NET was compromised, fresh date for exam to be announced soon: Education Ministry officials.