RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UGC-NET was compromised; fresh exams soon: Govt
June 20, 2024  14:22
image
Education ministry officials say no complaints were received about UGC-NET, it was cancelled taking suo motu cognisance of available inputs. Inputs prima facie indicated UGC-NET was compromised, fresh date for exam to be announced soon: Education Ministry officials.

Education Ministry cancelled the UGC-NET held on June 18 "to ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity" of the examination process, a ministry release said on Wednesday. 

 As per the release, on June 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. These inputs prima facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bengal Guv 'feels unsafe' in presence of Kolkata cops
Bengal Guv 'feels unsafe' in presence of Kolkata cops

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said that he was apprehending a threat to his security because of the presence of the current contingent of Kolkata Police posted at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Vishwaguru And Arundhati Roy
Vishwaguru And Arundhati Roy

The go-ahead given to prosecute Arundhati Roy would be seen by supporters of freedom of speech as an announcement that the Right-Wing doesn't feel humbled by the results of the elections, argues Shyam G Menon.

Killer heatwave: 110 dead, over 40k cases of stroke reported
Killer heatwave: 110 dead, over 40k cases of stroke reported

The unrelenting heatwave sweeping large parts of the country has claimed at least 110 lives and left over 40,000 people grappling with suspected heatstroke between March 1 and June 18 this year, health ministry sources said on Thursday.

Former India pacer David Johnson passes way
Former India pacer David Johnson passes way

Former India pace bowler David Johnson, who played two Tests in 1996, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Sonakshi Sinha: Here Comes The Bride
Sonakshi Sinha: Here Comes The Bride

While we cannot wait to catch a glimpse of her on the big day, one thing is sure: She'll make one hell of a bride.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances