SC to hear pleas by NTA on NEET on July 8

SC to hear pleas by NTA on NEET on July 8June 20, 2024 11:39
Supreme Court issues notice on petition filed by National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking transfer of pleas relating to NEET-UG, 2024 from High Court to the apex court. Supreme Court stays the proceedings before the High Court in the cases. SC again reiterates that it will not stop the counselling process.
SC says pleas filed by National Testing Agency and other petitioners will be heard on July 8
Supreme Court also issues notice to the Centre and NTA on petition filed by some students who appeared in Meghalaya centre for NEET-UG exam and allegedly lost 45 minutes and prayed they should be a part of the 1563 students who got grace marks and were given option to appear for re-exam on June 23.