RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC to hear pleas by NTA on NEET on July 8
June 20, 2024  11:39
image
Supreme Court issues notice on petition filed by National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking transfer of pleas relating to NEET-UG, 2024 from High Court to the apex court. Supreme Court stays the proceedings before the High Court in the cases. SC again reiterates that it will not stop the counselling process. 

SC says pleas filed by National Testing Agency and other petitioners will be heard on July 8

 Supreme Court also issues notice to the Centre and NTA on petition filed by some students who appeared in Meghalaya centre for NEET-UG exam and allegedly lost 45 minutes and prayed they should be a part of the 1563 students who got grace marks and were given option to appear for re-exam on June 23.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Fear Has Gone From People's Minds'
'Fear Has Gone From People's Minds'

'Just today a shopkeeper I went to was saying how bad business is. He must have been a BJP supporter.' 'He finally said, "It's a good thing there's an NDA government, not a BJP government, 'they' had become too big for their boots,".'

Death toll rises to 29 in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy
Death toll rises to 29 in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy

Twenty nine people have died after consuming illicit 'packet arrack' in Kallakurichi, district collector M S Prasanth said on Thursday.

After days of severe heatwave, rain respite for Delhi
After days of severe heatwave, rain respite for Delhi

After a long and harsh spell of heatwave, Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Thursday, with the weather department saying parts of the national capital received light rains.

Fit-again Aus captain Marsh ready to bowl at T20 World Cup
Fit-again Aus captain Marsh ready to bowl at T20 World Cup

Mitchell Marsh says he is ready to bowl in the Super Eight phase of the T20 World Cup after a gradual recovery from a hamstring strain.

Deepika Shows Off Her Baby Bump
Deepika Shows Off Her Baby Bump

"Just three months more," says mom-to-be Deepika Padukone in a witty reply when asked if she is still in her character of a pregnant woman from her coming film Kalki 2898 AD.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances