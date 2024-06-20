RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Renukaswamy murder: Actor Darshan's custody extended
June 20, 2024  18:44
A Bengaluru court on Thursday extended police custody of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and three other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case by two days.

Thirteen other accused, including the actor's friend Pavithra Gowda, were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.

A total of 17 people are accused in the murder case.

According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor,  had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9. -- PTI 
