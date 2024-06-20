RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Orange alert for very heavy rain in Thane, Maha
June 20, 2024  15:26
image
IMD issues 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Bhandara, Nagpur and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra today.

Mumbai city on Wednesday woke up to cloudy skies and several parts of the city received rainfall in the morning. The temperature in Mumbai was recorded at 28.65 degrees Celsius today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees respectively for the next two days. It has also been predicted that light to moderate rain will continue the whole day in the city on Wednesday. 

 The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for today and tomorrow. However, after June 20, there is no warning for the city.
