RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No complaints against UGC-NET: Officials
June 20, 2024  14:55
image
Update: A day after the UGC-NET was cancelled, Education Ministry officials Thursday said no complaints were received about the exam but a suo motu action was taken on the basis of inputs available with them to protect students' interest.

 Education Ministry Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal said the details of the inputs cannot be shared as the matter has been referred to the CBI and is currently under investigation. 

 "No complaints were received but the inputs we received from agencies indicated that the integrity of the exam has been compromised. The action was taken suo motu to safeguard interests of the students," he said. 

 "A fresh date for the exam will be announced soon," Jaiswal told reporters. The ministry on Wednesday cancelled UGC-NET conducted by the National Testing Agency following inputs that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised. The decision by the Ministry comes amid a massive row on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Former India pacer David Johnson passes away in Bengaluru
Former India pacer David Johnson passes away in Bengaluru

Former India pace bowler David Johnson, who played two Tests in 1996, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Why Australia can't afford to take Bangladesh lightly
Why Australia can't afford to take Bangladesh lightly

2021 World T20 champions Australia will be mindful of the dangers of taking Bangladesh lightly.

Bengal Guv 'feels unsafe' in presence of Kolkata cops
Bengal Guv 'feels unsafe' in presence of Kolkata cops

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said that he was apprehending a threat to his security because of the presence of the current contingent of Kolkata Police posted at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Vishwaguru And Arundhati Roy
Vishwaguru And Arundhati Roy

The go-ahead given to prosecute Arundhati Roy would be seen by supporters of freedom of speech as an announcement that the Right-Wing doesn't feel humbled by the results of the elections, argues Shyam G Menon.

Killer heatwave: 110 dead, over 40k cases of stroke reported
Killer heatwave: 110 dead, over 40k cases of stroke reported

The unrelenting heatwave sweeping large parts of the country has claimed at least 110 lives and left over 40,000 people grappling with suspected heatstroke between March 1 and June 18 this year, health ministry sources said on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances