Modi heads to Srinagar ahead of Yoga Day tomorrow





This is PM Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking oath as Prime Minister for the third straight term.





The Prime Minister will be participating in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J-K' programme focussing on youth-led development later in the evening.





"Leaving for Srinagar, where I will be taking part in two programmes. Later this evening, I will be at the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' programme, which focuses on youth-led development. Key projects worth over Rs. 1500 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover infrastructure, water supply, education and more. Tomorrow morning, I will take part in the Yoga Day programme in Srinagar," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jammu and Kashmir.





He will also launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP). On June 21, at around 6.30 a.m., the Prime Minister will participate in 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter.

