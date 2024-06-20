RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi has collapsed psychologically: Rahul
June 20, 2024  16:12
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday launched a scathing attack on the government over the alleged irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "psychologically collapsed" post-elections and will struggle to run a govt like this.

 Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he also said educational institutions are being captured by the RSS and the BJP and paper leaks will not stop unless that is reversed.

 "It was being said Prime Minister Modi stopped the Ukraine-Russia War and Israel-Gaza war, but he is either not able to stop exam paper leaks or doesn't want to," Gandhi said. 

 He claimed that during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousands complained about paper leaks. 

 "There has been an expansion of idea of Vyapam to rest of country," he said of the recent controversy while referring to the Vyapam examination and recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh. "Nothing should be done in arbitrary manner, rules that apply to one paper should apply to another," Gandhi said. He also said that the Opposition will raise the exam paper leaks issue in Parliament. 

 A massive row has erupted on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court. On Wednesday night, the Union education ministry ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised, and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation. PTI
