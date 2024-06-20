Maharashtra govt stops land acquisition for Nagpur-Goa expressway

Facing opposition by farmers, the Maharashtra government has stopped land acquisition for the Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway.

The government has taken a decision to stop land acquisition in view of protests by farmers, said senior minister Chandrakant Patil.





"The issue is over," he said.





The Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government's decision follows the ruling alliance's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Also, assembly elections are due in the state in October. -- PTI