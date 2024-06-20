RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maharashtra govt stops land acquisition for Nagpur-Goa expressway
June 20, 2024  23:03
Representative image
Representative image
Facing opposition by farmers, the Maharashtra government has stopped land acquisition for the Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway. 
  
The government has taken a decision to stop land acquisition in view of protests by farmers, said senior minister Chandrakant Patil. 

"The issue is over," he said.

The Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government's decision follows the ruling alliance's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Also, assembly elections are due in the state in October. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Check out Euro 2024 schedule
Check out Euro 2024 schedule

The European Championship 2024 begins on June 15. Find everything to know about Euro Cup 2024 here

Favourites held! England stunned by Denmark
Favourites held! England stunned by Denmark

England held by Denmark after Hjulmand stunner

T20 WC PIX: Dominant India crush Afghanistan
T20 WC PIX: Dominant India crush Afghanistan

IMAGES from the Group 1 Super 8 match, played between India and Afghanistan, in Barbados, on Thursday.

Patna HC strikes down Bihar's quota hike to 65%
Patna HC strikes down Bihar's quota hike to 65%

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the order on a bunch of petitions which had opposed the legislations brought by the Nitish Kumar government in November 2023.

Broken nose no barrier: Mbappe cleared to play
Broken nose no barrier: Mbappe cleared to play

Masked Kylian Mbappe fit to face Netherlands

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances