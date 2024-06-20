RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal gets bail in excise policy case
June 20, 2024  20:26
image
A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.
 
Special Judge Niyay Bindu granted the relief to the AAP leader on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The court also declined the ED's request to stay the order for 48 hours.

The judge passed the order after hearing arguments advanced by the prosecution and the defence counsel on Kejriwal's application for regular bail.

The court had on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal in the case till July 3. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Indian players are wearing black armbands...
Why Indian players are wearing black armbands...

Johnson, a two-Test veteran for India, passed away tragically on Thursday.

Relief for Kejriwal as Delhi court grants bail
Relief for Kejriwal as Delhi court grants bail

The judge passed the order after hearing arguments advanced by the prosecution and the defence counsel on Kejriwal's application for regular bail.

Outcry over NEET grows louder; NTA credibility under scanner
Outcry over NEET grows louder; NTA credibility under scanner

The cancellation of UGC-NET, amid the raging row over NEET, led to questions being raised over National Testing Agency's (NTA) capability to conduct exams of larger magnitude.

All you need to know about Copa America 2024
All you need to know about Copa America 2024

Fourteen stadiums across the US will host the Copa America matches.

Marsh trusts his 'group' to learn from mistakes
Marsh trusts his 'group' to learn from mistakes

Marsh has struggled with a hamstring injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League in April, which forced him to head home for rehabilitation. But the skipper said if the need arises, he will be available for sharing bowling...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances