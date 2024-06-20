Kejriwal gets bail in excise policy case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu granted the relief to the AAP leader on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.





The court also declined the ED's request to stay the order for 48 hours.





The judge passed the order after hearing arguments advanced by the prosecution and the defence counsel on Kejriwal's application for regular bail.





The court had on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal in the case till July 3. -- PTI