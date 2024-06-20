Indian woman among 4 foreigners arrested in millions of rupees cocaine smuggling case

An Indian woman was among four foreign nationals who were arrested by the Nepal Police for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking worth millions of rupees, authorities announced here on Thursday.

Tanzanian citizen Donald Jackson Mabuga, 39, Bolivian woman Laura Kruz Tikon, 33, Venezuelan citizen Simon Antino Alfonjo Rada, 39, and 27-year-old Indian woman Lalruta Sangi were arrested along with 4.504 kg of cocaine worth Rs 158 million from their possession, according to S.S.P. Dinesh Acharya, the chief of Narcotic Drug Control Bureau of Nepal Police.

The arrest was made public by the police during a press conference here on Thursday.

Donald had swallowed 18 plastic-coated capsules of the narcotic drug and reached Kathmandu from Ethiopia. The police have recovered from him one kg and 206 grams of cocaine.

According to the police, Bolivian woman Laura had brought two kg and 100 grams of cocaine by hiding them in 121 buttons made of cotton.

Venezuelan citizen Simon had also swallowed 39 capsules of cocaine weighing one kg and 198 grams.

The Bolivian woman was arrested three days ago from Tribhuvan International Airport as soon as she landed on board an Emirates Airlines flight from Brazil and Tanzania while the Venezuelan citizen was arrested on Wednesday from a hotel in Thamel, the tourist hub of Kathmandu, based on a tip-off.

The Indian woman was arrested as she reached the hotel in Thamel as a customer to buy the narcotic drugs. -- PTI