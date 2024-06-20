Heat relief for Delhi today, light rain expected





"Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speeds of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a post on X.





Meanwhile, as the national capital and its surrounding region continue to face severe hot weather conditions, the IMD on Wednesday said that the monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to moderate intensity rain and winds would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi NCR in the next couple of hours bringing much respite from the scorching heat.