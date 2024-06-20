RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
He couldn't pass even...: BJP hits back at Rahul
June 20, 2024  19:43
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of indulging in petty politics over alleged irregularities in NEET as it asserted that the Centre is looking into the matter "very sensitively" and justice will be done with every student who appeared for the medical entrance test.
   
The ruling party also alleged that the Congress is trying to mislead the country by spreading lies on the issue "under a conspiracy" to discredit the government's efforts made to streamline the examination system and also to divert the "link" of its ally RJD with the prime accused arrested in connection with the NEET "paper leak" case in Bihar.
 
The BJP's charges came after Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the alleged irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "psychologically collapsed" post-elections and will struggle to run a government like this.
 
Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi termed Gandhi's remarks as "sad" and said the Congress leader is playing politics on the issue as he has nothing to do with the future of the students.
 
"The government is fully sensitive and alert with regard to the NEET exam. It is also committed to ensure that no student faces any injustice and strict action is taken against those involved (in paper leak)," he told a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
 
"But the opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, who could not pass even with third division in his third attempt and got just 100 seats (in Lok Sabha polls) is trying to declare himself leader of the bright students," he charged, adding that after Gandhi's press conference it became clear that there is no "seriousness and maturity" in the character of the Congress. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

All you need to know about Copa America 2024
All you need to know about Copa America 2024

Fourteen stadiums across the US will host the Copa America matches.

Marsh trusts his 'group' to learn from mistakes
Marsh trusts his 'group' to learn from mistakes

Marsh has struggled with a hamstring injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League in April, which forced him to head home for rehabilitation. But the skipper said if the need arises, he will be available for sharing bowling...

Bengal train crash: Initial probe blames lapses by goods train crew
Bengal train crash: Initial probe blames lapses by goods train crew

Meanwhile, the drivers' union rejected the initial probe report alleging "external influence".

Killer heatwave: 110 dead, over 40k cases of stroke reported
Killer heatwave: 110 dead, over 40k cases of stroke reported

The unrelenting heatwave sweeping large parts of the country has claimed at least 110 lives and left over 40,000 people grappling with suspected heatstroke between March 1 and June 18 this year, health ministry sources said on Thursday.

Where's Rahul Vacationing?
Where's Rahul Vacationing?

Rahul took to Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos capturing Athiya and his European adventures.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances