RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Finally, Barfiwala flyover aligned to Gokhale bridge
June 20, 2024  00:22
image
The Mumbai civic body is planning to open CD Barfiwala flyover in Andheri to vehicular traffic from July 1 as it has completed the parallel alignment with Gokhale bridge.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had drawn flak over the alignment mismatch which came to light earlier this year when the north arm of the Gokhale brigade was opened for motorists.

The BMC on Wednesday stated that it had successfully completed the very challenging task of lifting the Barfiwala flyover and aligning it parallel to the Gopalkrishna Gokhale bridge using hydraulic jacks on Monday.

"The micro-level planning and tireless efforts that have been going on for the past two months for this connection work have succeeded in this important phase," the release stated.

The BMC was severely criticised after it emerged that the reconstructed Gokhale bridge over railway tracks at Andheri station did not align with the connecting Barfiwala flyover built only over a decade ago.

The release highlighted that after the concrete curing work of 14 days, preparations are being made to start vehicular traffic on both these bridges on July 1.

Barfiwala flyover and Gokhale bridge are important links for Andheri East and West traffic and hence, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had instructed to speed up the works for connecting both.

A hydraulic jack and 'MS stull packing was used to lift the Barfiwala flyover upwards by 1,397 mm on one side and 650 mm on the other side.

At the same time, pedestals (supporting pillars) have been used under the Barfiwala flyover, the BMC stated.

The release highlighted that matching the 'bolt' given to the pedestal with the pillars of the Barfiwala flyover was a crucial challenge. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

On Sena foundation day, Uddhav, Shinde spar over Hindutva, 'real' Sena
On Sena foundation day, Uddhav, Shinde spar over Hindutva, 'real' Sena

Uddhav Thackeray claimed the new Narendra Modi government at the Centre, which was sworn in on June 9, will collapse and will be replaced by an INDIA bloc dispensation.

Spicejet passengers made to sit in flight without AC for an hour
Spicejet passengers made to sit in flight without AC for an hour

SpiceJet said the air conditioning in its Delhi to Darbhanga flight "experienced slight inefficiency" during boarding at Delhi Airport

15 dead, many hospitalised as north India reels under punishing heatwave
15 dead, many hospitalised as north India reels under punishing heatwave

To ensure immediate cooling of the body, the hospital has set up a first-of-its-kind heatstroke unit.

Euro '24 PIX: Germany beat Hungary, make knock-outs
Euro '24 PIX: Germany beat Hungary, make knock-outs

Images from the Euro 2024 Group A match between Germany and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, Germany, on Wednesday.

Super 8: Proteas quell USA's spirited challenge
Super 8: Proteas quell USA's spirited challenge

'It could have been a closer game and we could have got over the line.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances