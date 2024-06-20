RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Feel insecure about my safety: WB guv on police
June 20, 2024  11:03
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that he was apprehending a threat to his security because of the presence of the current contingent of Kolkata Police posted at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. His statement came days after he ordered the police personnel to vacate the Raj Bhavan premises. 

They, however, are still on duty in the Governor House. I have reasons to believe that the presence of the current officer-in-charge and his team is a threat to my personal security," Bose told PTI. "I have informed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that I am insecure with Kolkata Police in Raj Bhavan, but there was no action," he said. 

 Sources in the Governor House said Bose has complained to the state government that there has been constant snooping by the police personnel posted in Raj Bhavan and he could sense that they were doing it on the insistence of "influencers" from outside. PTI
