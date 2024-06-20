Education system captured by RSS: Rahul





"The reason behind paper leaks is that the education system has been captured by the BJP's parent organisation. Till the time this is not reversed, paper leaks will go on. Modiji has facilitated this capture. It is an anti-national activity.





When asked if he will raise the NEET issue & UGC-NET exam cancellation in Parliament, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Yes, we will raise the issue in Parliament. It's happening because all our institutions have been captured. Our Vice-Chancellors are placed not based on merit. But because they belong to a particular organization.





"And this organization and the BJP have penetrated our education system and destroyed it. What was done by Narendra Modi to the economy with demonetization, has now been done to the education system. The reason this is happening and the reason you're suffering is because an independent, objective education system has been demolished...It is very important that the people who are guilty here are brought to book and they are punished.





"The education system has been captured by one organisation. They put their people on every post. It will have to be reversed.





"Secondly, in the manifesto, we clearly said that taking action after the paper leak is one thing but we also said that the systems that were there before the paper leak, the rules of the university exams, they will have to be assessed again, studied and redesigned. We have clearly written these two things in our manifesto and the opposition will try to get these two things done by putting pressure on the government."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi holds a press conference on the NEET issue & UGC-NET exam cancellation.