Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rises to 29

The death toll in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district of people who had consumed illicit liquor has risen to 29, officials said on Thursday.





"Twenty nine are confirmed dead," Kallkurichi District Collector, MS Prashanth said today.





Over 60 people have been hospitalised in the incident.





As per sources, a total of 107 people have been admitted in the Kallakurichi government Medical college Hospital out of which 59 people were referred to hospital in other places such as Salem, Villupuram and Puducherry.





Out of the 29 deaths 18 people were reported dead from the Kalllakurichi Government Medical Hospital while 11 were reported dead from other hospitals.





Fifteen people were admitted to the JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research) last night.





Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday evening transferred the District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and placed under suspension the Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena.





According to the State government, MS Prasanth was been appointed as new district collector and Rajat Chaturvedi as the new Superintendent of Police. -- ANI

