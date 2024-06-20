China reacts after US delegation meets Dalai Lama

China on Thursday asked the Dalai Lama to thoroughly reflect and completely correct his political propositions for it to hold talks with him and asked the United States to respect its sensitivity and importance to Tibet-related issues as Washington is set to pass a tough Tibet policy law.





On the central government's contact and talks with the 14th Dalai Lama China's policy is consistent and clear, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing.





The key is that the 14th Dalai Lama must thoroughly reflect on and completely correct his political propositions, he said, without elaborating.





China watched warily the high-powered US Congressional delegation's visit to Dharamsala and its meeting with the 88-year-old Dalai Lama besides the strong remarks made by its leading members US House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul and former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi questioning China's policy towards Tibet and their call to Beijing to hold talks with the Dalai Lama.





Their visit came as US President Joe Biden was set to sign the Tibet policy bill adopted by both the US Senate and the House of Representatives. The bill awaits Biden's signature to make it into law.





The bill seeks to counter China's narrative about its control over Tibet and promote dialogue between the Chinese government and the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who is based in India since he fled the Himalayan region in 1959.





On Tuesday, Beijing urged Biden not to sign the Tibet policy bill, warning of "resolute measures".





On the US delegation's visit to Dharamsala and its talks with the Dalai Lama, Lin said, "We urge the US to clearly see the sensitivity and importance of Xizang-related issues and earnestly respect China's core interests on its comments on Xizang, refrain from any forms with the Dalai group and stop sending out to the world wrong signals."





He also criticised the reported remarks by the Tibet government-in-exile that it is going to use the new Tibet legislation passed by the US Senate and Congress to try to force China to come to the negotiating table and urge other countries to put pressure on Beijing to hold talks with it.





"The so-called Tibet government-in-exile is an out-and-out separatist political group and an illegal organisation in total violation of China's constitution and laws. It is not recognised by any country," Lin said. -- PTI