17 people die of heat stroke in 1 day in Delhi
June 20, 2024  14:47
A total of 17 fatalities due to suspected heat-related illnesses have been recorded at Delhi's RML and Safdarjung hospitals in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. 

 Delhi has been battling searing heatwave conditions over the last few days. It got some relief on Thursday morning due to light rain. Hospitals in Delhi have seen a rise in the number of casualties and patients owing to heatstroke. 

 According to officials at the Safdarjung Hospital, 33 patients suffering from heat-related illnesses were admitted. Of them 13 died in the last 24 hours, they said. The Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital received 22 patients with a suspected heatstroke in the last 24 hours out of which four have died, a hospital source said. PTI
