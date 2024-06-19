RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ZEE Entertainment CFO Rohit Gupta quits; Mukund elevated as acting CFO
June 19, 2024  01:27
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has witnessed another top-level exit on Tuesday, as its chief financial officer Rohit Kumar Gupta has resigned from the company. 

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has now elevated Mukund Galgali, as an acting chief financial officer of the company, according to a regulatory filing from ZEEL. 

The board of the company has approved the promotion of Galgali, who is with the group for over 17 years and currently spearheading the Commercial & Strategic Initiatives of the company, it added. 

The change would be effective from June 19, 2024. Recently, there have been resignations at the top level from the media & entertainment firm ZEEL. 

Last week, ZEEL HR & Transformation Animesh Kumar resigned from the company to pursue interests outside the organisation. 

In April, the company's president of content and international markets Punit Misra quit. -- PTI
