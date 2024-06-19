ZEE Entertainment CFO Rohit Gupta quits; Mukund elevated as acting CFO





Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has now elevated Mukund Galgali, as an acting chief financial officer of the company, according to a regulatory filing from ZEEL.





The board of the company has approved the promotion of Galgali, who is with the group for over 17 years and currently spearheading the Commercial & Strategic Initiatives of the company, it added.





The change would be effective from June 19, 2024. Recently, there have been resignations at the top level from the media & entertainment firm ZEEL.





Last week, ZEEL HR & Transformation Animesh Kumar resigned from the company to pursue interests outside the organisation.





In April, the company's president of content and international markets Punit Misra quit. -- PTI

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has witnessed another top-level exit on Tuesday, as its chief financial officer Rohit Kumar Gupta has resigned from the company.