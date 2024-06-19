RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


YSR MP's daughter arrested for driving over man
June 19, 2024  15:13
YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MP Beedha Masthan Rao
Beedha Madhuri, daughter of YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao was arrested and later released on bail for running over a man and causing his death by negligence, police said on Wednesday.

 Madhuri, who was at the wheel, ran over the man, sleeping on the pavement of a road in downtown Besant Nagar in Chennai and later, fled the spot along with another woman, who was with her in the car. 

The incident occurred on the night of June 17. The deceased, identified as Surya, 21, a painter, was declared brought dead by a state-run hospital. The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police registered a case for causing death by negligence and arrested her and later let her off on station bail. PTI
