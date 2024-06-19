YSR MP's daughter arrested for driving over man





The incident occurred on the night of June 17. The deceased, identified as Surya, 21, a painter, was declared brought dead by a state-run hospital. The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police registered a case for causing death by negligence and arrested her and later let her off on station bail. PTI

Madhuri, who was at the wheel, ran over the man, sleeping on the pavement of a road in downtown Besant Nagar in Chennai and later, fled the spot along with another woman, who was with her in the car.