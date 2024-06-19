RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Voters in HP bypolls to get inked on middle finger
June 19, 2024  18:28
Representational image
Indelible ink will be put on the middle finger instead of the forefinger in the upcoming byelections to be held in Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh assembly constituencies slated for July 10, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Commissioner Maneesh Garg.

This step has been taken in view of the recent Lok Sabha elections held in the last of the seven phases on June 1, when the forefinger was inked and its ink is still not removed from the hands of the voters.

In a notification, Garg directed the district election commissioners of Hamirpur, Kangra and Solan districts to put ink on the middle finger instead of the forefinger of the left hand, officials said on Wednesday.        

The letter says that if any poll has been conducted not more than two months prior to the date of poll of current elections then electoral ink will be applied on the middle finger.

An official spokesman said instructions on his behalf have been sent to all concerned parties including those conducting the elections. 
