RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UGC-NET cancelled amid NEET fiasco
June 19, 2024  22:53
image
The Education Ministry on Wednesday ordered the cancellations of UGC-NET conducted by the National Testing Agency following inputs that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised and the matter has been handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation, officials said.
   
The decision by the Ministry comes amid a massive row on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.
 
In a shift from earlier practice, the National Eligibility Test (NET) was conducted in pen and paper mode this time on a single day -June 18- with a record 11 lakh students registering for the exam.
 
A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately, a senior Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.
 
UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of junior research fellowship, for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges
 
"The UGC received certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised," the senior official said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India to maintain flexibility in batting order: Dravid
India to maintain flexibility in batting order: Dravid

'We are prepared. Afghanistan are a very dangerous side'

Hy'bad journalist booked for tweeting about power cut
Hy'bad journalist booked for tweeting about power cut

The complainant claimed that the journalist had made a false allegation and was intentionally defaming the state government and his organisation TGSPDCL.

In Pictures - Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller
In Pictures - Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller

IMAGES from the Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Albania at Hamburg Volksparkstadion, in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday.

Super 8 PIX: De Kock fires SA to 194 against USA
Super 8 PIX: De Kock fires SA to 194 against USA

IMAGES from the Group 2 Super 8 match, played between South Africa and USA, in North Sound, Antigua, on Wednesday.

Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose Renukaswamy's body
Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose Renukaswamy's body

A total 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances