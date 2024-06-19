UGC-NET cancelled amid NEET fiasco

UGC-NET cancelled amid NEET fiascoJune 19, 2024 22:23
The National Testing Agency has announced cancellation of UGC-NET 2024 following prima facie indications that integrity of exam has been compromised.
The UGC-NET to be conducted afresh, matter of exam integrity being compromised being handed over to CBI, the Education Ministry said.
