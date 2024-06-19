RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UGC-NET cancelled amid NEET fiasco
June 19, 2024  22:23
image
The National Testing Agency has announced cancellation of UGC-NET 2024 following prima facie indications that integrity of exam has been compromised.  

The UGC-NET to be conducted afresh, matter of exam integrity being compromised being handed over to CBI, the Education Ministry said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

10 dead, over dozen ill after consuming illicit liquor in TN
10 dead, over dozen ill after consuming illicit liquor in TN

Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a CB-CID probe to ensure comprehensive investigation and the government transferred Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena was suspended,...

In Pictures - India beat SA in last-over thriller, clinch ODI series
In Pictures - India beat SA in last-over thriller, clinch ODI series

Mandhana 136 (120b, 18x4, 2x6) and Harmanpreet 103 not out (88b, 9x4, 3x6) ran roughshod over the Proteas bowlers after being asked to bat first.

Budget: SBI chief pitches for tax relief on interest income
Budget: SBI chief pitches for tax relief on interest income

State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has pitched for tax relief on interest income, saying it would help banks to garner savings that could be used for funding long-term infra projects. Currently, banks are required to deduct...

In Pictures - Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller
In Pictures - Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller

IMAGES from the Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Albania at Hamburg Volksparkstadion, in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday.

Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose Renukaswamy's body
Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose Renukaswamy's body

A total 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances