Tension in Aligarh after man lynched by mob

A man was allegedly lynched in Utta Pradesh's Aligarh by a mob that accused him of theft, triggering communal tension.

Six people were arrested after the mob-attack on Fareed (35) on Tuesday night in Mamu Bhanja locality, police said. Seven people, part of the mob, have been identified.





According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, Fareed was returning home from work when he was mobbed and thrashed by some residents on Tuesday night in the Mamu Bhanja locality over suspicion of theft, Superintendent of Police City M Shekhar Pathak said.





By the time police reached the spot, Fareed was seriously injured and was rushed to the Malkhan Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the SP said.

As the news of the incident spread, many people gathered at the hospital and demanded the arrest of the accused, he said.

Pathak said the arrests have been made based on CCTV footage, and some other unidentified people have also been booked. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, people from both Hindu and Muslim communities gathered at some spots in the old city near Railway Road and some shops shut down their shutters, he said.

Police patrolling has been intensified in some areas identified as "sensitive spots", he added.

Several BJP leaders led by the city MLA Muktar Varshney staged a "dharna" near the Railway Road, demanding that no innocent person should be arrested based on fabricated evidence.

SP Pathak assured that arrests will be made following the due process of law. -- PTI