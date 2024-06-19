Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levels





Rallying for the fifth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 280.32 points to hit its fresh lifetime peak of 77,581.46 during the early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 72.95 points to hit a new record high of 23,630.85.





Among the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. Titan, NTPC, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new lifetime peaks in early trade on Wednesday amid a firm global market trends, buying in bank stocks and foreign fund inflows.