Russian President Putin arrives in North Korea for his first visit in 24 years





This is a rare overseas trip for Putin since he launched the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and a key moment for Kim, who has not hosted another world leader in his politically isolated country since the COVID-19 pandemic.





This visit comes after North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un extended an invitation to Putin in September 2023.





Putin last visited Pyongyang in July 2000 and this trip is a sign of the two countries' deepening alignment and Moscow's need to source weapons from Pyongyang to sustain its war on Ukraine, reported CNN.





Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov also commented on his trip to North Korea during a press conference Monday and stated that his trip will have an eventful agenda.





Both leaders plan to sign a new strategic partnership. -- ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea on Wednesday morning (local time) on his first official visit to the East Asian nation in 24 years and is expected to meet with his counterpart Kim Jong Un, CNN reported.