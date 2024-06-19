RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM visits old Nalanda varsity ahead of inauguration
June 19, 2024  10:54
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ruins of ancient Nalanda, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Rajgir on Wednesday. 

 The ruins of ancient Nalanda comprise the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution. It includes stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings) and important artworks in stucco, stone and metal. Nalanda stands out as the most ancient university of the Indian subcontinent. 

 Later the PM will inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the PM's visit to Nalanda. The PM was briefed about the ancient ruins by Gautami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Patna Circle.
