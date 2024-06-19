RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM points out it's his 3rd term at Nalanda opening
June 19, 2024  13:11
PM Modi at the ancient Nalanda university
PM Modi at the ancient Nalanda university
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the revival of Nalanda will mark the beginning of the 'Golden Age' of India adding that the new campus of the university will give the world an introduction to India's capability.

After inaugurating the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, the Prime Minister said, "I am happy that I got the opportunity to visit Nalanda within 10 days after swearing in as PM for the third time."

"Nalanda is more than just a name, it's a mantra, an identity, a declaration that books might get destroyed in fire, but knowledge persists. The revival of Nalanda will mark the beginning of the Golden Age of India," the PM said.

"Nalanda's reawakening, this new campus, will give the world an introduction to India's capability," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Nalanda is not just limited to the renaissance of India's past instead the heritage of various countries of the world and Asia is linked to it.

"Nalanda is not just a renaissance of India's past. The heritage of many countries of the world and Asia is linked to it. Our partner countries have also participated in the reconstruction of Nalanda University. I greet all the friendly countries of India on this occasion," he said. --  ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

8 Heart Disease Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore
8 Heart Disease Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

A toothache or jaw pain can be a warning sign of an impending heart disease warns cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon.

'Congress Will Collapse Without Gandhis'
'Congress Will Collapse Without Gandhis'

'What matters is policies, not personalities like Priyanka, Rahul or Modi.'

Gains for Bata hinge on recovery hopes, rising premium portfolio
Gains for Bata hinge on recovery hopes, rising premium portfolio

The stock of footwear major Bata India has been the highest gainer among larger listed footwear companies since the start of the month on expectations of a recovery in the value segment, new launches and measures by the new government to...

Balasore still under curfew, entry points sealed
Balasore still under curfew, entry points sealed

Curfew remained in force in the northern Odisha town of Balasore for the second day on Wednesday following a clash between two groups over animal slaughter in which 10 people were injured, an official said.

'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It In 2003 Or 2024'
'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It In 2003 Or 2024'

'I am old school and want what my parents have. They have been together for 35 years and still go on dates.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances