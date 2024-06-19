PM points out it's his 3rd term at Nalanda opening





After inaugurating the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, the Prime Minister said, "I am happy that I got the opportunity to visit Nalanda within 10 days after swearing in as PM for the third time."





"Nalanda is more than just a name, it's a mantra, an identity, a declaration that books might get destroyed in fire, but knowledge persists. The revival of Nalanda will mark the beginning of the Golden Age of India," the PM said.





"Nalanda's reawakening, this new campus, will give the world an introduction to India's capability," he said.





The Prime Minister said that Nalanda is not just limited to the renaissance of India's past instead the heritage of various countries of the world and Asia is linked to it.





"Nalanda is not just a renaissance of India's past. The heritage of many countries of the world and Asia is linked to it. Our partner countries have also participated in the reconstruction of Nalanda University. I greet all the friendly countries of India on this occasion," he said. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the revival of Nalanda will mark the beginning of the 'Golden Age' of India adding that the new campus of the university will give the world an introduction to India's capability.