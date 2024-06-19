RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pawan Kalyan assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM
June 19, 2024  11:36
Pawan Kalyan with Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu
Pawan Kalyan with Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan took charge as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister here on Wednesday amid Vedic chants. 

 The actor-politician has been entrusted with the departments of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology. Rural Water Supply also falls under Kalyan. 

 Several Janasena leaders and others congratulated Kalyan on assuming office. Later, the deputy chief minister is expected to meet senior officials for review meetings. Kalyan represents the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in the southern state and is a first-time minister. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bangladesh's Tanzim fined for verbal spat
Bangladesh's Tanzim fined for verbal spat

The incident took place in the third over of the Nepal chase on Sunday when Tanzim had a verbal spat with Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel

When Ananya Twinkled As Tinker Bell
When Ananya Twinkled As Tinker Bell

Ananya attended the Swarovski Masters of Light exhibition in Milan as a fairy.

'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It In 2003 Or 2024'
'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It In 2003 Or 2024'

'I am old-school and want my parents had. They have been together for 35 years and still go on dates.'

What's Tendulkar Doing With Trevor Noah?
What's Tendulkar Doing With Trevor Noah?

'A cricketer, a doctor, and a comic walk into a conversation about timing,' Sachin noted.

When Tyrants Hang Out...
When Tyrants Hang Out...

Vladimir Putin -- who only travels to countries (like China, North Korea) where he cannot be arrested and extradited to The Hague to face the International Court of Justice -- embraces Kim Jong Un on his arrival in Pyongyang early on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances